Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will move into starting lineup Monday

Mirotic will start Monday's game against the Celtics, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The Bulls have scratched Lauri Markkanen due to a sore back, so Mirotic will move into the starting lineup for the first time this season. After missing the first month-plus of the campaign following a dust-up with Bobby Portis during the preseason, Mirotic made his debut over the weekend, playing 15 minutes in Friday's win over Charlotte. He followed up with 19 points, three rebounds and five made threes in Saturday's win over New York.