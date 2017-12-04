Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will remain out Monday vs. Cavaliers

Mirotic (face) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic remains on track to make his season debut this week, with games against the Pacers on Wednesday and Hornets on Friday marking his next opportunities to do so. That said, he'll still be held out Monday and with Bobby Portis questionable with an arm injury as well, Lauri Markkanen should be given all the minutes he can handle at the power forward position. Look for Mirotic's status to be updated again following Tuesday's practice.