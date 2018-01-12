Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will return to lineup Saturday
Mirotic (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kuc of The Chicago Tribune reports.
After missing the last two games due to a stomach virus, Mirotic was able to participate in Friday's practice and is set to make his return Saturday. Expect the 26-year-old to play his regular dosage of around 25 minutes against the Pistons.
