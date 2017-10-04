Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will start at power forward Wednesday
Mirotic will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic is currently battling with Bobby Portis and rookie Lauri Markkanen for rights to the starting power forward job. While Markkanen has yet to see the floor due to a back injury, Portis got the first look with the top unit in the team's preseason opener Tuesday. That said, coach Fred Hoiberg is expected to give all three players an opportunity to run with the starting five, with Wednesday's contest marking Mirotic's first shot. He's coming off a 14-point, nine-rebound performance in just 14 minutes, and another strong outing would only help his case in the ongoing competition.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Nears double-double Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Signs two-year extension with Bulls•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: On hot seat heading into 2017-18 season•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Leads team in scoring while draining six threes•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Posts 21 and 10 Tuesday versus Knicks•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Hits 28 points for third time in four games•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...