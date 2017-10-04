Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Will start at power forward Wednesday

Mirotic will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mirotic is currently battling with Bobby Portis and rookie Lauri Markkanen for rights to the starting power forward job. While Markkanen has yet to see the floor due to a back injury, Portis got the first look with the top unit in the team's preseason opener Tuesday. That said, coach Fred Hoiberg is expected to give all three players an opportunity to run with the starting five, with Wednesday's contest marking Mirotic's first shot. He's coming off a 14-point, nine-rebound performance in just 14 minutes, and another strong outing would only help his case in the ongoing competition.