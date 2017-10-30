Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Won't have surgery for facial fractures
Mirotic (concussion) has opted not to have surgery to repair his facial fractures, CBS Chicago reports.
Mirotic is still in the league-mandated concussion protocol and was going to have to wait until he was cleared from those symptoms in order to have the surgery performed. However, he'll now avoid the surgery completely and will elect to let the facial fractures heal on their own. Mirotic is expected to go through light activity Tuesday, including supervised bike training, though vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said he doesn't expect to have him back anytime soon. "There's going to be a protocol now for him getting back to doing anything," Paxson said. "It starts with the movement. The better he feels, if he's not having any symptoms, he can get on the court and then start running and all those types of things. But with the facial fractures, what still has to be determined is if he's going to eventually play with a mask, those types of things. It's going to be a process." More updates should be provided as Mirotic continues to go through the recovery process, but as it currently stands, he's still quite a ways off from a return.
