Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Yet to clear concussion protocol
Mirotic (face) has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic will reportedly have his next concussion checkup next week, according to coach Fred Hoiberg. That's specifically noteworthy considering Mirotic can't undergo treatment for his facial fractures until the concussion is no longer present. For now, it doesn't appear that Mirotic's original timetable of 4-to-6 weeks is being extended, though it's certainly something to monitor over the next few weeks. Lauri Markkanen should continue to start at power forward and the rookie has been phenomenal, averaging 16.3 points and 9.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes over his first three starts of the season.
