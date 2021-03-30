Vucevic had 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a block across 27 minutes in Monday's loss at Golden State.

Vucevic has now posted back-to-back 21-point performances since joining the Bulls, and in both games, he's ended just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double. While he might experience a slight dip in his scoring figures due to the presence of Zach LaVine, Vucevic should remain a valuable asset across all formats while working as the Bulls' second-best offensive threat.