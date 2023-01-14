Vucevic totaled 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to Oklahoma City.

Vucevic has been playing well of late and has handled the responsibility of being the team's second-best scorer quite well, as DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) has now missed two games in a row. Vucevic is making his presence felt on both ends of the court, posting six double-doubles and one triple-double across seven January appearances. He's averaging 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this month.