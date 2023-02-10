Vucevic produced 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 17 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Nets.
Vucevic has been unstoppable since the calendar flipped to 2023 and has been an absolute double-double machine, reaching that feat in his last seven contests and all but two of his 19 games since the beginning of January. He's averaging 20.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in that 19-game stretch.
