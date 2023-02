Vucevic recorded 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to Cleveland.

Vucevic extended his double-double streak to eight games games and is averaging over 20.0 points and 13.0 rebounds during that stretch. The talented big man remains the most consistent producer for the Bulls this season and should remain a strong fantasy asset as long as he stays healthy.