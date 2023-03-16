Vucevic had 20 points (8-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Kings.

Vucevic struggled from deep but still posted his third straight double-double. During that stretch, he's averaging 21.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.3 minutes with 44/33/90 shooting splits.