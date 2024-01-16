Vucevic provided 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Vucevic didn't have his best shooting performance in a game where the entire Chicago offense struggled, but the big man at least recorded another double-double -- his third since returning to the starting lineup and fourth in six appearances since coming back from a groin injury. In his six games back, Vucevic is averaging 17.5 points with 10.8 rebounds per game, and he has recovered the starting center position that was held by Andre Drummond while he was out.