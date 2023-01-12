Vucevic totaled 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Wizards.

It's his seventh straight game with double-digit boards, a stretch that features six double-doubles and his fifth career triple-double. Vucevic could be dealt by the trade deadline if the struggling Bulls blow up the roster, but the 32-year-old center isn't hurting his value, averaging 18.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.2 blocks over the last 14 contests while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.