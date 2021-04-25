Vucevic had 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Vucevic has now posted back-to-back double-doubles since his abysmal performance Wednesday against the Cavaliers, and it seems that game was nothing more than an off night for the star big man. Vucevic is still averaging 22.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game since joining the Bulls in late March.