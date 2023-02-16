Vucevic racked up 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to Indiana.

The 12-year pro entered Wednesday's contest on a streak of nine consecutive double-doubles but fell short of his tenth in a row Wednesday. He is averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds per game over his last ten games, both up from his season-long marks. He will ride the hot streak into the all-star break as the Bulls will look to bounce back from a four-game losing streak when they return to action.