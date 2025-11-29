Vucevic (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Vucevic was expected to be a game-time call for this contest on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The veteran big man will suit up after all and should handle his regular workload. Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.5 blocks per game in November. He's coming off a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double in the loss to the Hornets on Friday.