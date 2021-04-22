Vucevic registered nine points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Cavaliers.
Vucevic had his worst game since joining the Bulls, as he failed to reach the 10-point mark for the first time this season while also logging his second-lowest mark in terms of minutes. Vucevic will try to bounce back Thursday at home against the Hornets.
