default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vucevic (rest) will be back in the lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

After sitting out Thursday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Vucevic has the green light for this exhibition. The Bulls have two more preseason contests following Sunday's game.

More News