Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Back in action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic (rest) will be back in the lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
After sitting out Thursday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Vucevic has the green light for this exhibition. The Bulls have two more preseason contests following Sunday's game.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Won't play vs. Cleveland•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Nears triple-double in return•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Expected to play•