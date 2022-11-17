Vucevic closed with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans.
Vucevic secured his fifth double-double of November (eight games) in what turned out to be an average showing for the big man. He's shooting an impressive 50.1 percent from the field over this stretch (49-for-97) and has tacked on a pair of steals and four blocks.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Snaps double-double streak•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Solid performance in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Posts 14 points, 13 rebounds in win•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Big night on glass•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Excellent against 76ers•