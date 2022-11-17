Vucevic closed with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Vucevic secured his fifth double-double of November (eight games) in what turned out to be an average showing for the big man. He's shooting an impressive 50.1 percent from the field over this stretch (49-for-97) and has tacked on a pair of steals and four blocks.