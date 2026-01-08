Vucevic recorded 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-93 loss to the Pistons.

It was Vucevic's second straight game with at least 15 boards, and his 14th double-double of the season. Five of them have come in the last 11 games for the veteran center, a stretch in which he's produced 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 threes a contest.