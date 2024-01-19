Vucevic finished with 24 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Raptors.

The veteran center has started five straight games since fully recovering from a groin injury, and Vucevic has produced double-doubles in four of them including three straight. He's averaging 19.4 points, 12.4 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. Vucevic's 22 double-doubles on the season ranks him in the top 10 in the league, tied with Luka Doncic for ninth.