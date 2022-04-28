Vucevic closed Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 37 minutes.

Logging four double-doubles in the series, Vucevic was Chicago's most consistent contributor. That being said, his shot selection was poor at times and he was cold from beyond the arc. For the season Vucevic shot just 31.4 percent from deep -- his lowest three-point percentage since 2017. While he graded as a positive defender, his overall fit with Chicago was questionable at times. His future with the Bulls isn't fully clear.