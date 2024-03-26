Vucevic amassed nine points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to Washington.

The 16 boards were his highest total since he pulled down 17 against the Magic on Feb. 10. Vucevic saw his streak of games with double-digit points end at 16 though, as Monday was the first time since the All-Star break he'd failed to put up at least 10 points. Since the ASB, the veteran center has averaged 19.5 points, 10.8 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.2 threes while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.