Vucevic notched seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 victory over the Nets.

It's the fourth time in eight games Vucevic has ripped down at least 15 boards, but he's now failed to score in double digits twice in the last three contests. The veteran center is averaging what would be a career-high 12.3 rebounds a game if he can maintain that pace, but he continues to take a back seat to DeMar DeRozan and, when he's in the lineup, Zach LaVine (knee) on the offensive end.