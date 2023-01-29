Vucevic produced 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 win over Orlando.

After a poor shooting performance in the previous game, Vuc bounced back Saturday night and had an especially explosive first half. He ended the game with yet another double-double, shooting over 61 percent and posting two blocks for the second time in three games. Fantasy managers can continue to expect reasonably consistent scoring and rebounding numbers from the veteran center who hasn't missed a game all season.