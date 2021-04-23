Vucevic posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 win over the Hornets.

Vucevic came back to life after an abysmal night against the Cavaliers Wednesday night. His 16 rebounds matched his best total since joining the Bulls, a welcome sign after failing to reach double digits in the category for three consecutive games.