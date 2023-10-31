Vucevic had 24 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over the Pacers.

Vucevic endured a tough start to the season and was due a bounce-back performance, which is exactly what happened in this game -- it was the first time this season in which he posted similar numbers to the ones he had during his Magic days. Vucevic might be entrenched as the Bulls' third-best scoring option behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but there's no question the team is better when he becomes a difference-maker, particularly on the offensive end of the court. This was Vucevic's second double-double of the season, but he did it by posting season-high numbers in several categories.