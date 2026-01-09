Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: CHI-MIA game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bulls and Heat will not play Thursday due to condensation on the court, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
The Bulls share an arena with the Chicago Blackhawks, and there was an issue with the ice underneath the court melting and causing unsafe conditions. Thursday's game will be rescheduled for a later date.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in Detroit•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Matches season high in scoring•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Sniffs double-double•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Tallies 23 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Chips in 16 points in loss•