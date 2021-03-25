The Bulls acquired Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu from the Magic on Thursday in exchange for Wendell Carter, Otto Porter and two future first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Orlando had made it known that it would take a major offer ahead of the trade deadline for the team to part ways with Vucevic, and Chicago stepped up to the table to send over a package that includes both draft capital and a young asset in Carter. As he heads to Chicago, Vucevic's fantasy outlook shouldn't take too significant of a hit, though he may have to sacrifice some usage while playing alongside an All-Star talent in Zach LaVine. Vucevic had been in the midst of a career-best season in Orlando, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.