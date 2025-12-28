Vucevic ended with 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran center tied Coby White for the team scoring lead on the night. Vucevic has seen his production take a step back this season, but his long-range shooting has remained consistent -- he's drained at least one three-pointer in 15 straight appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks in 29.0 minutes over that stretch. With Zach Collins leaving Saturday's loss late due to a lower-body injury, the Bulls may need to lean a little more heavily on Vucevic heading into the new year.