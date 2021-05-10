Vucevic posted 29 points (14-27 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 108-96 win over the Pistons.

The surging Bulls are 3-0 since both Vucevic and Zach LaVine returned to the lineup for two- and 11-game absences, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the two co-stars have done the heavy lifting for Chicago during the winning streak, with Vucevic turning in averages of 25.3 points (on 49.3 percent shooting from the field), 14.7 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes over those three contests. Since the Bulls are still trailing the Pacers by 2.5 games for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, Vucevic should be a good bet to suit up and handle his typical minute loads in all four of Chicago's remaining regular-season games.