Vucevic totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Friday's 126-112 win over the 76ers.

Vucevic found success shooting the ball, and he also snagged 16 of his 18 rebounds on the defensive glass. He's now secured double-digit rebounds in four straight contests, averaging 17.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over that brief stretch.