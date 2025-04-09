Vucevic (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against Miami, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Vucevic didn't play in Tuesday's loss to the Cavaliers while managing a right calf issue, but he'll play in the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back set Wednesday. The veteran center has averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 47.7 percent from three.
