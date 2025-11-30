Vucevic finished with 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Pacers.

Vucevic finished just two boards away from recording another double-double, and he also posted excellent numbers as a playmaker. The big man, who missed the 143-130 loss to the Pelicans on Nov. 24 due to a knee issue, looked healthy and logged over 30 minutes for the first time since Nov. 19. He should be available and productive going forward. Despite being a secondary offensive option at times, Vucevic has already notched eight double-doubles this season.