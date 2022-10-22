Vucevic registered 24 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to Washington.

Vucevic had major issues with his shooting efficiency, but he scored half of his points from the charity stripe and that allowed him to deliver a better stat line, as he also ended just two boards shy of a double-double. He should remain as Chicago's second-best offensive threat in the near future, or at least until one of Lonzo Ball (knee) or Zach LaVine (knee) return to action.