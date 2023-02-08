Vucevic finished Tuesday's 104-89 loss to the Grizzlies with 28 points (12-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 37 minutes.

Though the smothering Grizzlies defense limited the Bulls to their lowest scoring total of the season, the red-hot Vucevic still managed to submit yet another stellar fantasy line. After an underwhelming first two and a half months to begin the season, Vucevic has been an efficient double-double machine since the calendar flipped to 2023. In 18 appearances dating back to the start of the new year, Vucevic has claimed 16 double-doubles while averaging 20.8 points, 13.1 boards and 4.5 assists to go with shooting splits of 55.1/35.2/79.4 percent from the field, three-point land and free-throw line respectively.