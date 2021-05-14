Vucevic recorded 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 win over the Raptors.

Although Vucevic continues to struggle with his shooting stroke, he recorded his 10th-straight double-double in the win. Vucevic's arrival ushered in a bit of a renaissance in the Bulls' offensive attack, and the team is playing some of their best ball of the season now that the standout center and Zach LaVine are sharing the stage again.