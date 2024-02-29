Vucevic posted 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime win over Cleveland.

Vucevic recorded his fourth consecutive double-double while reaching that mark for the seventh time across his last eight outings. He's doing more than just scoring points and grabbing rebounds, however, as the extended absence of Zach LaVine (foot) has allowed Vucevic to carve a role similar to the one he had during his Orlando Magic days, where most of the offense was flowing through him. Over that eight-game span, Vucevic is averaging 21.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 blocks per contest.