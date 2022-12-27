Vucevic finished with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 133-118 loss to the Rockets.

Prior to Monday, Vucevic had scored 20-plus points and recorded at least one defensive stat in four straight games. The performance against Houston was just the fifth time this season he's scored 10 or fewer points. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry about Vucevic's production going forward. This month, he's averaging 18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes.