Vucevic supplied 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 17 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Suns.

Vucevic's 17 rebounds led all players in the contest and helped him record his fifth straight double-double. The big man has also been shining as a distributor of late, tying his season-high mark with seven assists in two of his past three games. With averages of 16.9 points and 10.7 boards on the campaign, Vucevic appears well on his way to averaging a double-double for the sixth straight season.