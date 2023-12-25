Vucevic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left adductor contusion.
Vucevic hasn't missed a game since the 2021-22 season. However, if he's sidelined Tuesday, Andre Drummond would presumably be the primary beneficiary, while Terry Taylor, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips could see some minutes at center as well.
