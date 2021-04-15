Vucevic went for 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal over 34 minutes Wednesday in the loss to the Magic.

Vucevic scored 16 of his 29 points in the first half while hitting all four of his three-point attempts. He and Zach LaVine combined for 59 of the 106 total points the Bulls put up in the losing effort. While the Bulls have not fared well since the trade deadline, fantasy managers with Vucevic on their roster have not been disappointed. In 11 games since the trade deadline, he is averaging 22.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.