Vucevic had 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 44 minutes during Monday's 145-134 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

It was the veteran center's second straight double-double and 18th of the season. Vucevic has stepped up his production lately, averaging 18.7 points, 10.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 blocks over the last nine games, and if the Bulls do decide to break up their core before the trade deadline, the 32-year-old is doing what he can to enhance his value.