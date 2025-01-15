Vucevic provided 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

It was the 25th double-double of the season for the veteran center, tying him for sixth in the NBA. Vucevic's shooting has been a little erratic of late, but over his last 14 games he's still averaging 18.9 points, 11.0 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.7 threes. If the Bulls totally clean house ahead of the February trade deadline, Vucevic figures to be one of the prime trade assets they have.