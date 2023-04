Vucevic produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Hawks.

Vucevic had success against Clint Capela inside at times, but he was overall well-contained by Atlanta. He's been tough to stop lately, scoring at least 19 points in four of his last five games.