Vucevic notched 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and four steals across 46 minutes during Monday's 109-105 double-overtime win over the 76ers.

With the Bulls fighting to hang onto a spot in the play-in tournament, Vucevic has stepped up his game and reeled off six straight double-doubles, averaging 19.7 points, 12.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting a cool 50.0 percent from the floor. On the year, the veteran center is once again averaging a double-double a night, the fifth straight season he's done so and the ninth time in his career.