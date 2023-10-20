Vucevic scored a game-high 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran big man appears more than ready for the regular season, as he was also the only player on either team to reach double-digit boards. Vucevic has posted back-to-back 20 and 10 performances to close out the exhibition schedule, and the 32-year-old heads into 2023-24 looking to average at least 17 points and 10 rebounds for the sixth straight campaign.