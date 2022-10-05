Vucevic ended up with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 129-125 loss against the Pelicans.

Vucevic has a lot to prove in a contract year and while preseason stats always need to be taken with a grain of salt, it's undeniable that this was an excellent effort on both ends of the court for the veteran big man. He's slated to operate as Chicago's third-best scoring option behind go-to guys DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but his fantasy value will definitively generate a boost if he can fill up the box score on a regular basis as he did in this game.