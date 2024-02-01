Vucevic notched 22 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-110 win over Charlotte.

It was Vucevic's 25th double-double of the season in 44 games. The veteran center has been his usual productive self since returning from a groin injury that sidelined him in late December and early January, and over the last 12 contests he's averaged 18.2 points, 11.3 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 threes while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.