Vucevic tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes in Tuesday's 127-104 victory over the Bucks.

Vucevic had a strong first half, making his first five shots, scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He made both his shots in the second half and dished out all four of his assists. The 31-year-old looks primed for the regular season and is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists while making 67.8 percent of his shots and going 7-for-14 on three-point tries.